Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Edwards fully participated in Wednesday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards was held out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 loss to Pittsburgh due to an elbow injury, but he's on track to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday. Across five appearances this season, the fourth-year safety has totaled 36 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
