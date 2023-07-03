White, who's primed to serve as the Buccaneers' lead back this coming season, has set a goal of becoming the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

White made his proclamation during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, acknowledging the amount of seasons it's been since the team had a runner reach the 1,000-yard mark and adding "I want to, of course, eclipse that." White was on the field for just 39 percent of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps as a rookie in 2022, but with Leonard Fournette now off the roster following his March release, the path to primary early-down duties is clear. Also expected to work in White's favor is the fact new offensive coordinator Dave Canales is expected to place more emphasis on the running game than predecessor Byron Leftwich after Tampa Bay finished last in the league last season with 75.6 rushing yards per game.