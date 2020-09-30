Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that he expects Gronkowski to continue handling somewhere close to the 92 percent offensive snap share he managed in the Buccaneers' Week 3 win over the Broncos, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gronkowski played 77 and 69 percent of snaps in the first two games of the season, so his 90-plus percent snap share Week 3 represented a significant jump. The veteran tight end continued to see heavy use as a blocker, but he also emerged in the passing game with six catches for 48 yards on seven targets after having drawn only three looks combined over the first two weeks. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) in danger of missing the next two games and Scotty Miller (hip) and Justin Watson (shoulder) both banged up, Gronkowski could again be in store for an elevated target count Sunday against the Chargers.