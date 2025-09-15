Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Johnson saw eight snaps on offense but failed to haul in his lone target during the Buccaneers' Week 1 win over the Falcons. The rookie seventh-rounder will observe Monday's game in street clothes, and whether he's active on gameday will likely depend on the health of the Bucs' receiving corps and return specialists. Johnson's next chance to suit up is Week 3 against the Jets on Sunday.