Johnson secured both targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Johnson managed to record multiple receptions for the first time since Week 12 while logging 11 snaps (16 percent), his lowest volume since Week 1. With four healthy and more experienced receivers ahead of him, even Sunday's stat line can be considered a success to a degree for Johnson, who projects to remain relegated to a deep reserve role for a critical Week 18 regular-season finale against the Panthers on Sunday.