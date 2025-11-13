Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Working through back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vea (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Vea may have tweaked his back during the Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to the Patriots, when he posted two tackles (one solo) while playing 54 snaps (48 on defense, six on special teams). The veteran defensive tackle will have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
