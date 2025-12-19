Akers reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Akers played four snaps on special teams during the Seahawks' overtime win over the Rams on Thursday and did not appear in the box score otherwise. Akers is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad for each of the final two games of the regular season, and he could play in Week 17 against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28 if George Holani (hamstring) is not activated from injured reserve.