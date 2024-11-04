Dicker missed his only field-goal try and converted three of his four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-10 win at Cleveland.

Dicker's missed field goal came from 44 yards out, but since the Chargers already had a 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter, it wasn't very meaningful. What's slightly more concerning is that Sunday's game was Dicker's second in a row with a missed extra point. He'll be looking to bounce back in Week 10 versus the Titans.