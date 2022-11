Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Linsley is in league concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Linsley sustained a concussion during the Chargers' 25-24 win at Arizona in Week 12, and he'll now need to be cleared by team physicians to return to football activities before he can play again. If the All-Pro can't start Sunday, Will Clapp would probably fill in at center.