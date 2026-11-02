Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that the Chargers will likely open the return window for Njoku (fibula) this week, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Njoku landed on IR after sustaining a fibula injury in Week 2, but the tight end's looming return to practice should provide a nice boost to a Chargers' TE corps that also includes Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar. In his only full game with the team (Week 1 versus the Cardinals), Njoku recorded a 55 percent snap share en route to catching all five of his targets for 58 yards. If he can approach that level of production once he's back in the lineup, Njoku could resurface as a fantasy option as the season rolls along.