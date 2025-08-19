Phillips (undisclosed) was activated off the active/PUP list by the Chargers on Monday.

The linebacker was placed on the list in July around the start of training camp. Phillips signed with the Chargers in March after playing 363 special-teams snaps and 25 defensive snaps with the Texans during the 2024 regular season, making 16 total tackles (eight solo). The former Bill, Jet and Raven has been predominantly a special teamer throughout his five-year NFL career.