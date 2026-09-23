Vidal had zero rushes during Sunday's 26-14 defeat against Las Vegas.

Vidal logged four offensive snaps in the 26-14 loss to Arizona in Week 1. Although he was slightly more involved in Week 2 against the Raiders (seven snaps), he went without a rushing attempt for a second straight game. The 25-year-old had some productive outings for fantasy managers during the 2025 campaign, finishing with 643 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 155 carries while adding 16 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. However, it's been a different story in 2026, with Vidal spending most of his time on special teams. His fantasy outlook doesn't look promising moving forward as long as Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell are available.