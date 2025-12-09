Vidal carried the ball 14 times for 44 yards in the 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles on Monday. He also caught one of his three targets for 60 yards.

It's worth noting Vidal got the start in the primetime game, but the distribution of touches ended up being split right down the middle, as the returning Omarion Hampton (ankle) also recorded 15 touches in the the contest. Vidal's fantasy day was salvaged by a simple checkdown in the first half, which the rookie exploded for 60 yards to set up a touchdown on the team's opening drive, but he otherwise was kept in check on the ground. It won't get much easier Week 15 against a Kansas City team that will be playing for its playoff lives.