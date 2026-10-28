Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said McConkey remains in concussion protocol but will practice Wednesday, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

McConkey was knocked out of the Chargers' Oct. 18 loss to the Chiefs after sustaining a concussion but appears to have made some progress through the five-step protocol following the team's Week 7 bye. He was spotted practicing Monday during the Chargers' bonus session coming out of the bye week and looks on track to participate in at least a limited fashion Wednesday in the Chargers' first official practice of Week 8.