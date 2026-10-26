McConkey (concussion) was spotted on the field in a no-contact jersey during the Chargers' bonus practice session Monday, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

After a Week 7 bye, the Chargers held an unofficial practice Monday as they begin prepping for a road matchup with the Rams next Sunday. Though the team won't have to release its first Week 8 injury report Wednesday, McConkey appears poised to be listed as at least a limited practice participant, which suggests that he's made some progress through the five-step concussion protocol. The wideout will look to practice fully by the end of the week and receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play against the Rams.

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