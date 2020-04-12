Chargers' Michael Davis: Inks RFA tender
Davis signed his contract tender with the Chargers on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Davis will earn a $3.3 million salary for the 2020 season as a result of being extended a second-round tender by Los Angeles. He became an unlikely starter for the Chargers in 2019 after going undrafted out of BYU, and he'll be in the mix for the team's No. 2 corner role again for the 2020 campaign.
