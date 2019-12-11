Play

Pringle caught his only pass, a 14-yard gain, during Sunday's 23-16 win over New England.

Pringle's reception came on his only offensive snap of the game. The rookie target has single-digit or no offensive snaps in five of his last six games and has just two catches for 23 yards during that span. He's a long ways away from Week 5's six catch outing and should not be on your radar with Patrick Mahomes (hand) dinged up and Denver's sixth-ranked pass defense coming to town Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories