The Chiefs elevated Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Nick Jacobs reports.

Edwards-Helaire will offer added depth to the running back position, as starter Isiah Pacheco (knee) is out for Week 12 against the Colts. The former first-round pick will likely be active behind Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith.

