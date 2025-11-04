The Chiefs reverted Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Edwards-Helaire saw his first action of the season Sunday against Buffalo and logged two offensive snaps, carrying twice for five yards in the second quarter. That made him a distant third in Kansas City's running back pecking order behind Kareem Hunt (47 offensive snaps) and Brashard Smith (12). The team's No. 1 tailback, Isiah Pacheco (knee), was unable to suit up Sunday, and with Pacheco expected to return in Week 11 following the team's Week 10 bye, Edwards-Helaire may have to wait a while before being elevated again.