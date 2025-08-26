default-cbs-image
The Saints released Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Edwards-Helaire played just 33 offensive snaps during the preseason and managed to rush 10 times for just 22 yards. He also caught all three of his targets for 25 yards. It wasn't nearly enough to win a job behind Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and rookie Devin Neal.

