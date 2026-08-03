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Chiefs' Cyrus Allen: Expected back this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Andy Reid noted Monday that he expects Allen (shin) to return to practice later this week, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow WR Xavier Worthy, who is dealing with a sprained shoulder. Allen suffered a shin bruise on his left leg during Saturday's training camp practice, but based on Reid's comment Monday, it's not a serious issue for the 2026 fifth-rounder. Once Allen is able to work fully, he'll continue to compete with Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals for depth chart slotting behind Rashee Rice and Worthy.

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