Butker (ankle) will not practice Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Butker will miss a second straight day of practice having sat out Wednesday as well. The kicker's status for Week 3 against the Colts remains up in the air, as he appears to be a firm questionable for the contest. If he is unable to play, Matt Ammendola should handle kicking duties once again.
