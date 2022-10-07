Butker (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Butker failed to practice for a second straight day ahead of Week 5 and appears to be trending towards a fourth straight absence due to an ankle sprain he suffered during the season opener. Matt Ammendola, who's now with the Cardinals, replaced Butker during his first two absences, but Matthew Wright got the job in Week 4, connecting on all seven of his kicks (two fields goals and five PATs). If Butker is ruled out for Monday's primetime matchup against the Raiders, Wright figures to be elevated from the practice squad for a second consecutive contest.
