Butker (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Butker hasn't played since Week 1, when he suffered a sprained ankle. The fact that he's not practicing to begin Week 5 doesn't bode well for his early chances of suiting up Monday against the Raiders, but the Chiefs may wait until their final session of the week Saturday before ruling on Butker's status. If Butker remains out for another week, Matthew Wright, who made both of his field-goal attempts and all five point-after tries Week 4 against the Buccaneers, would likely be elevated from the practice squad again.
