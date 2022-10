Butker (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, "as long as he doesn't have any setbacks," according to special-teams coordinator Dave Toub, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Butker hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 1, but he appears to be on the verge of a return. If the Chiefs decide to err on the side of caution, or Butker suffers a setback, Matthew Wright would be inline to handle kicking duties for a third straight week.