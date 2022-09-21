Butker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Butker suffered the injury during Kansas City's season opener but was able to return to that game before sitting out Week 2 against the Chargers. Coach Andy Reid said Monday that the Chiefs will take a wait-and-see approach before deciding the kicker's status for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, but if Butker doesn't return to practice in some form this week, Matt Ammendola will likely continue to fill in as the primary place-kicker.
