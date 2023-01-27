Mahomes (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals after being listed as a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday.

Mahomes, who suffered a high right ankle sprain in last weekend's divisional round playoff win over the Jaguars, had already been confirmed as Sunday's starter by coach Andy Reid, per Adam Teicher of ESPN, with the Chiefs' final injury report officially confirming that there's no doubt about the QB's availability against Cincinnati. What remains to be seen, however, is to what degree Mahomes' mobility might be impacted by his ankle issue, though Reid suggested that Kansas City's game plan has enough options in it for the team to tailor its play-calling around any limitations Mahomes may be dealing with come Sunday.