Chiefs' Rashee Rice: May be ready for training camp

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that he thinks Rice (knee) will be ready for the start of training camp, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports. "I think [Rice] will be," Reid said. "He gets out [of jail] next week. We'll see where it goes. He'll be back up here and working."

Rice is recovering from arthroscopic surgery in a Dallas County jail, with a scheduled release date of June 16 (Tuesday). He had the minor procedure in May to remove loose debris from his right knee, shortly before he was sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating probation with a positive THC test. The Chiefs seemingly expect Rice to be back at full strength before Week 1, but there is still risk for an NFL suspension in response to his recent probation violation. Reid mentioned that Rice has been able to rehab in jail while maintaining contact with Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com.