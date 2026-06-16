Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Released from jail

Rice (knee) has been released from Dallas County Jail on Monday after serving his 30-day sentence for violating probation with a positive THC test, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said last Thursday that he expects Rice to be ready for the start of training camp in July. The fourth-year wide receiver is recovering from a minor clean-up surgery undergone in May on his right knee, and while in jail he was able to both rehab and maintain communication with the team. He was unable to attend mandatory minicamp, however. It's possible that Rice could still face league discipline as a result of his probation violation, but he appears on track to be fully healthy in advance of the regular season.