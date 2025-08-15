While Rice has a Sept. 30 disciplinary hearing with the NFL scheduled, it's still possible that a settlement could be reached before the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the NFL initially proposed a suspension that would sideline Rice for over half of the coming season, but as things stand and based on the timing of his scheduled hearing, the wideout is currently in a position to be available for the first four games of the regular season. His situation could change, however, if a settlement is reached. In any case, Pelissero notes that the expectation is that Rice, who returned to practice earlier this week, will be suspended for a portion of the 2025 season, but in that scenario, how long remains to be seen.