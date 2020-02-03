Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Excels in complementary role
Watkins secured five of six targets for 98 yards during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
Watkins was behind only to teammate Tyreek Hill in receiving yardage for the night, with the veteran wideout making several key catches throughout the contest. None was bigger than a 38-yard grab on 2nd-and-7 from the 49ers' 48 yard-line on the Chiefs' go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth quarter, a play that was followed by Damien Williams' five-yard touchdown grab one minute later. Watkins finished the regular season with a 52-673-3 line through 14 games, with his reception tally qualifying as his highest since 2015. The 26-year-old is signed through next season, but he'd carry a cap hit of $21 million that is likely to force a restructure or even potential parting of the ways.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...