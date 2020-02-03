Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Excels in complementary role

Watkins secured five of six targets for 98 yards during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Watkins was behind only to teammate Tyreek Hill in receiving yardage for the night, with the veteran wideout making several key catches throughout the contest. None was bigger than a 38-yard grab on 2nd-and-7 from the 49ers' 48 yard-line on the Chiefs' go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth quarter, a play that was followed by Damien Williams' five-yard touchdown grab one minute later. Watkins finished the regular season with a 52-673-3 line through 14 games, with his reception tally qualifying as his highest since 2015. The 26-year-old is signed through next season, but he'd carry a cap hit of $21 million that is likely to force a restructure or even potential parting of the ways.