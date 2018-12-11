Chiefs' Spencer Ware: No activity Monday
Ware was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report with shoulder and hamstring injuries.
Ware was removed from Sunday's 27-24 victory against the Ravens due to the shoulder issue, but he returned and eventually finished with 15 rushes for 75 yards and five receptions (on five targets) for 54 yards. After the game, coach Andy Reid told Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star that Ware also "tweaked" his hamstring, hence the inclusion on the Chiefs' first Week 15 injury report. Considering the team is working on a short week with a divisional showdown with the Chargers on tap Thursday, Ware's listing Monday isn't a shock. No matter, some activity over the next two days would give a sense that an absence isn't possible this week. If Ware is limited or sidelined Thursday, Damien Williams is the next man up in the Chiefs backfield, with Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West serving as reserves.
