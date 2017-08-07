Nelson (hamstring) resumed practicing Monday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Nelson sat out a few practices with the hamstring issue, but it doesn't look like he's in danger of missing much time in the preseason. The third-year cornerback is in line to serve in a backup role behind projected starters Marcus Peters and Phillip Gaines.

