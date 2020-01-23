Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Comes down with flu

Kelce (knee) will be held out of practice Thursday due to an illness, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Listed as limited Wednesday due to a lingering knee injury, Kelce now may be laid for for a handful of days as he's caught the flu bug that has hit other Chiefs over the last week-plus. Fortunately, he has a week and a half to return to full health for the Super Bowl, when he'll be facing a 49ers defense that gave up an NFL-low 5.9 yards per target to tight ends this season (including playoffs).