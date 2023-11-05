Kelce caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over Miami.

The Dolphins defense clearly came into the game with a plan to make sure Kelce wouldn't beat them, as the superstar tight end was double and triple-teamed on every route he ran. The 14 receiving yards was his lowest output since he was held to one catch for six yards in Week 1 of the 2018 season, but with Kansas City on its bye next week, expect Kelce to be well-rested and ready to rebound in Week 11 for a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles.