Worthy, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, didn't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy banged his head during Tuesday's session, and now will need to advance through concussion protocol before he rejoins practice. Also sidelined Wednesday were fellow wideouts Hollywood Brown (ankle) and Skyy Moore (hamstring).

