Schrader reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday.

Schrader was elevated from the practice squad for the Rams' Week 1 win over the Texans and logged four snaps on special teams without recording any statistics. With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum set to handle the vast majority of the backfield reps for the Rams, Schrader's path to gameday elevations likely depends on the status of Jarquez Hunter, who was a healthy inactive Week 1.