Pierce (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It marks Pierce's first full practice of the summer after he underwent offseason ankle surgery. General manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that the "hope" was Pierce would be ready for the team's Week 1 opener against the Ravens, and this return to full work would suggest the wideout is on the path to playing Sunday, Sept. 13. Pierce is expected to operate as Daniel Jones' clear top outside field-stretching weapon this season, while Josh Downs (calf), Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren (groin) mostly work in the short and intermediate areas.