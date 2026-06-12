Colts' Ashton Dulin: Competing for expanded role

Dulin has impressed at OTAs and mandatory minicamp and is making a push for the No. 3 wide receiver role behind Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Dulin said his approach has been "attacking [the offseason] as if it's my first year, knowing that, that [No. 3] spot is open." After the Colts traded Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh, Stephen Holder of ESPN concurs that Dulin has taken an early lead over Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Laquon Treadwell and rookie seventh-round pick Deion Burks and was a standout at minicamp. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Dulin has been moving around the offensive formation at practice and "can be really good for us this year on offense." The 29-year-old totaled a 5-106-0 line across 12 regular-season appearances in 2025 and has topped 200 receiving yards just once in his career.