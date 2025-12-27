Dulin (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve Saturday and remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

Dulin is now eligible to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against Jacksonville, though his status likely won't be made official until roughly 90 minutes prior to the contest's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If cleared to play in Week 17, expect Dulin to resume handling his usual depth role on offense while also contributing in the return game.