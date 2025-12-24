The Colts designated Dulin (hamstring) for return from IR on Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Dulin landed on injured reserve Nov. 25 due to a hamstring injury. He's since missed the required four games and, with his designation to return, is eligible to be activated at any time. Indianapolis has 21 days to decide whether to activate Dulin, but he could play as soon as this Sunday against the Dolphins. Prior to getting hurt, he had a minor role in the passing game and was also serving as one of the team's top kick returners.