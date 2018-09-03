Colts' Corey Moore: Claimed by Indianapolis
Moore was claimed off waivers by the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Moore was the odd man out in the Texans' loaded group of safeties, but he should be welcomed on a Colts team that is still looking for answers in the secondary. Moore appeared in 30 games for Houston over the last two seasons, recording 59 tackles and four pass breakups along the way.
