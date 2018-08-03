Moore (knee) is participating at Texans' practice this week.

Moore landed on injured reserve in December with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and had yet to recover from the injury in late June, but appears fully healthy with training camp now underway. The 25-year-old should be competing for a role as a depth safety and special teams contributor given the Texans' addition of Tyrann Mathieu in the offseason.

