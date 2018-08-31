Corey Moore: Cut by Houston
Moore was released by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Moore had previously been a starter for the Texans, but lost ground on the depth chart and got squeezed out of a roster spot. The Texans signed free agent Tyrann Mathieu and drafted Justin Reid, then moved Kareem Jackson from cornerback to safety, making Moore superfluous.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Jamey's Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Jamey's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.