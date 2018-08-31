Moore was released by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Moore had previously been a starter for the Texans, but lost ground on the depth chart and got squeezed out of a roster spot. The Texans signed free agent Tyrann Mathieu and drafted Justin Reid, then moved Kareem Jackson from cornerback to safety, making Moore superfluous.

