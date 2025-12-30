Pratt tallied seven tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses (one interception) during the Colts' 23-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pratt recorded his first interception of the regular season late in the second quarter, when he picked off a pass from Trevor Lawrence intended for Parker Washington in the end zone, which resulted in a touchback. Pratt has been a key piece to the Colts' defense since joining the team in early October, and the 2019 third-rounder has logged 96 tackles (55 solo), eight pass defenses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 11 regular-season games with Indianapolis. With the Colts eliminated from playoff contention, Pratt will look to finish the 2025 campaign strong against the Texans this Sunday.