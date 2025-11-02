Colts' Grover Stewart: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The defensive tackle sat out of both practices to start the week, returned to full participation Friday and carried a questionable tag into the weekend. Stewart has started all eight games in 2025 for Indy, recording 27 tackles (12 solo) and three pass breakups, including an interception.
