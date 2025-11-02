default-cbs-image
Stewart (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The defensive tackle sat out of both practices to start the week, returned to full participation Friday and carried a questionable tag into the weekend. Stewart has started all eight games in 2025 for Indy, recording 27 tackles (12 solo) and three pass breakups, including an interception.

