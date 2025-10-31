Colts' Grover Stewart: Questionable for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
After a pair of DNPs to start the practice week, Stewart was a full participant Friday, giving him a chance to play Sunday. Stewart has started all eight games this season, logging 27 tackles (12 solo) and three pass breakups, including his first career interception.
