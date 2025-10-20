Colts' Grover Stewart: Nabs first career interception
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart had one total tackle, a QB hurry and an interception in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Stewart caught a pop-fly deflected pass at the line for his first career interception. Stewart is an elite run stuffer, so this is a rare interception or sack (just four sacks the last three seasons).
