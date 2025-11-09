Stewart is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Stewart took a hit to the head while tackling Tyler Allgeier early in the third quarter, which led to the former being taken to the locker room to be evaluated by medical staff. The Colts are already without DeForest Buckner (neck - IR), so Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson and Neville Gallimore would be slated for even more snaps at defensive tackle if Stewart is not cleared to return.