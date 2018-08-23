Colts' Jeremiah George: Nursing back issue
George is dealing with an apparent back injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The news comes at a particularly disgruntling time for George who finds himself headstrong in the midst of a position battle at the moment. While the extent of the injury is not yet known, any and all missed time won't bode well for George's chances of earning a roster spot as a reserve linebacker.
